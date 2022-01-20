Adirondack Junior Thunder to Join Eastern Hockey League Premier this Fall

January 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Eastern Hockey League Premier has a new team coming this October - the Adirondack Junior Thunder. The team will join the EHL Premier and operate out of Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, NY.

The Adirondack Jr. Thunder will be locally owned and operated by Todd Tierney and Tadd Sipowicz, Chief Revenue Officer for the Adirondack Thunder. Cool Insuring Arena General Manager Jeff Mead will serve as the team's General Manager of Business Operations.

The team's Head Coach will be Glenn Merkosky, the all-time franchise leader in games played, goals, assists and points for the AHL's Adirondack Red Wings. The AHL Hall of Famer is the proud owner of four Stanley Cup rings, six Calder Cup rings and one Colonial Cup ring.

The Eastern Hockey League Premier serves as a sub-division for the Eastern Hockey League. The EHLP currently consists of 12 teams divided among three divisions. The junior league is designed to help players between 16 and 20 years of age develop and prepare for the next step in their hockey careers.

Over 250 players have developed at this level and then made the jump to the EHL. From there, over 100 players have advanced onto college hockey.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.