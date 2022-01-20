Gladiators Book Drive Benefits Children Read Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday that the Gladiators Book Drive collected over 500 books on behalf of Children Read Atlanta.

The Gladiators announced the initiative through email and social media early in January, and books were brought to Gas South Arena prior to puck drop of the Atlanta home games on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8. Children Read Atlanta's president Cindy Jaret and Gladiators Community Outreach Coordinator Sidnee Berch organized the effort. The successful initiative will help drive literacy in underprivileged homes around Atlanta.

Children Read is a federally approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It also has non-profit status in Georgia. Visit childrenreadatlanta.org --

