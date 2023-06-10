WooSox Sweep Doubleheader, Hernandez Walks Off Game Two

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (30-32) swept a doubleheader against the Rochester Red Wings (28-32) on Saturday afternoon, a 5-2 win in game one and a 3-2 extra-inning victory in game two at Polar Park.

In game one, WooSox starter Shane Drohan turned in a sterling effort, posting the following line: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K on 89 pitches (54 strikes). After allowing a first-inning double, the left-hander retired 14 of 16 batters and exited in line for the win. Rochester scored both of its runs off Drohan on a fourth-inning two-run shot by Travis Blankenhorn, a blast over the Worcester Wall in right.

The WooSox took the lead in the bottom of the first, a threat than began with back-to-back one-out singles from Niko Goodrum and Enmanuel Valdez. Ronaldo Hernandez was next, and he put the home team on the board with a sac-fly to center.

After Blankenhorn's homer made it 2-1 in the top of the fourth, Valdez led off the bottom of the fourth with a game-tying blast. The 24-year-old, playing in his first Triple-A game since being optioned from Boston, cracked his sixth long ball between the two levels.

Five batters later, Christian Koss stepped up with the go-ahead run on third and came through, lifting a sac-fly to left to make it 3-2 Worcester. In the sixth, Bradley Zimmer grounded an RBI single to center, and Koss put down a safety squeeze, plating Narciso Crook to extend the lead to 5-2.

On the mound, Kaleb Ort got the final four outs, sealing a game one win for the home team.

In game two, Norwith Gudino delivered another strong start for Worcester, tossing five innings of one-run ball.

Nick Sogard opened the scoring with a two-out, bases-loaded two-run single in the bottom of the second. Rochester worked its way back, scoring runs on a run-scoring balk and Nomar Mazara RBI single in the sixth.

The 2-2 score brought the game to extra innings, where A.J. Politi tossed a runless eighth extra inning. In the bottom of the eighth, a pair of one-out intentional walks loaded the bases, and Ronaldo Hernandez delivered the game-winning swing, a walkoff sac-fly to center.

Worcester recorded its third doubleheader sweep of the season and its sixth walkoff victory.

The WooSox conclude the homestand on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings, affiliate of the Washington Nationals. On the mound, Brandon Walter (0-5, 6.84) faces Joan Adon (2-3, 5.03). Television coverage is live on NESN, while radio coverage is live at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

