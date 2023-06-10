Andújar, Rodríguez Lock in Hitting Streaks in Indians Loss

June 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Miguel Andújar and Endy Rodríguez extended their respective double-digit hitting streaks as the Indianapolis Indians lost their fifth consecutive game to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night at Victory Field, 9-5.

A line-drive single in the sixth inning extended Andújar's streak to 15 games, which is tied for the eighth-longest streak in the International League this season. His 14-gamer entered Saturday night's game as the second-longest active streak in the league, behind Memphis' Mason Winn (16).

Rodríguez extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the bottom of the third. It is his longest such streak since logging base hits in 12 consecutive games from Aug. 9-25, 2022 with Double-A Altoona.

The Indians (28-33) got on the board first with a pair of runs in the second inning following consecutive leadoff walks to Andújar and Henry Davis. With one out, Ryan Vilade put his team on the board with a single into center field. Chris Owings followed with an RBI double to take a two-run lead.

Cody Bolton and Ryan Borucki split the first four innings of a bullpen game for the Indians and held Omaha (28-32) scoreless until the fifth when Tyler Gentry blasted a three-run home run onto the left-field concourse off Hunter Stratton (L, 0-3). The Storm Chasers then tacked on two more via a Darion Blanco single in the sixth.

Two walks and a fielding error loaded the bases with no outs for Indianapolis in the seventh before one additional run came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Cal Mitchell.

Neither team was done scoring however, with the ninth inning featuring six combined runs. The Storm Chasers tacked on four insurance runs in the top of the ninth before a two-run single by Ryan Vilade brought the Indians within four.

The Indians will look to win their first game against the Storm Chasers in the ninth meeting between the two teams this season. LHP Cam Alldred (2-0, 3.90) will take the mound for Indianapolis while Omaha has yet to name a starter.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.