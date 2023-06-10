Tides Split Doubleheader against RailRiders
June 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Norfolk Tides (43-18) split the doubleheaders against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (28-33) on Saturday night at PNC Field. The Tides took game one, but fell in eleven innings in game two, splitting the twin-bill with the RailRiders.
Jordan Westburg kicked things off with a two-run blast in the first inning of game one. Estevan Florial evened the score in the second with a two-run shot of this own in the second. The Tides broke the tie in the fourth with Hudson Haskin and Daz Cameron bringing in runs on consecutive base hits to jump back ahead, 4-2. The RailRiders threatened in the seventh, but Reed Garrett closed the door, giving the Tides the game one win.
For game two, Robbie Glendinning launched a two-run home run in the second inning to put up the first runs of the game for the Tides. A single by Carlos Narvaez in the second and Ben Rortvedt in the third tied the game at two. Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer to put the RailRiders on top in the third. Glendinning and Ben DeLuzio would hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh and tied the game on a steal of home by Hestson Kjerstad. Glendinning clutched up in the eighth to bring in the go-ahead run, but the RailRiders matched it in the home half of the frame with a run of their own. The RailRiders would walk it off in the eleventh with a Jesus Bastidas RBI single, and the Tides fell in extras by a 7-6 score, splitting the doubleheader.
