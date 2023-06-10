Bisons Lose to Mud Hens on Walk-Off Saturday

TOLEDO, OH - Despite some late-game magic from the Bisons' offense, Buffalo ultimately fell to the Toledo Mud Hens 7-5 on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field.

After the pitching staffs for both teams kept the bats quiet through three and a half innings, the Mud Hens gained a 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth lead when Andre Lipcius hit a solo home run to center field.

Toledo added onto their lead when they made the score 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth with a Brendon Davis double to right field, which scored Corey Joyce. The RBI doubles kept coming for the Mud Hens in the fifth inning as Parker Meadows scored Davis on a double to center field, 3-0.

The bats were alive for the Mud Hens in the bottom of the sixth as Davis picked up 2 RBIs on a single to straight away center, scoring Joe Rizzo and Michael Papierski and giving Toledo a commanding 5-0 lead.

The Bisons' bats woke up right before the seventh inning stretch as L.J. Talley made the score 5-1 with a single to right that scored Luis De Los Santos from third base. This is Talley's 18th RBI on the season.

Wynton Bernard started a last-minute rally for the Herd in the top of the ninth when he sent Rob Brantly running home off of a double to center, 5-2. Talley kept the rally going for Buffalo when he made it a 5-3 game with a double that scored Bernard from second. Rafael Lantigua didn't disappoint as he doubled to left field and sent Cam Eden home, giving the Herd new life in a 5-5 game.

Rizzo stopped the Bisons' momentum in its tracks in the bottom of the ninth when he hit a two-run homer to left, making 7-5 the final and avoiding extra-innings.

The Bisons are set to wrap up their six-game series against Toledo on Sunday with a 2:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch. --------Zach Thompson is set to take the mound for the Herd while Austin Bergner gets the nod for the opposing Mud Hens.

