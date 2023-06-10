Saints Add Depth with Anthony Prato

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints bench was getting shorter and shorter, but help is on the way as the Minnesota Twins promoted Anthony Prato from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday. He was drafted by the Twins in seventh round of the 2019 draft out of the University of Connecticut.

Prato, 25, is getting his first promotion to Triple-A after playing 43 games with the Wichita Wind Surge this season. He has hit .171/.305/.248 with two home runs and 15 runs batted it. He has been successful in eight of his 10 stolen base attempts.

The Brooklyn, NY native put up career numbers in 2022, earning MiLB.com organizational All-Star honors. He hit .285 between High-A Cedar Rapids (46 games) and Wichita (87 games). Prato hit .294 in his time at Double-A. He set new career-highs in homers (10), RBI (64), steals (22) and triples (8) in his time between the two clubs.

In his first season as a professional, Prato hit .268 in 47 games between Rookie-level Elizabethton and Cedar Rapids, hitting two home runs and driving in 17. He drew 19 walks while striking out 24 times.

The Saints roster now stands at 27 players, one shy of the league maximum, with 14 pitchers and 13 position players, three on the injured list, and two Major League Rehab players.

