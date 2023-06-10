Wings Drop Both Games of Twin-Bill in Worcester

The Rochester Red Wings dropped both games in their third doubleheader of the season, including an extra-inning loss in game two of tonight's twin bill in Worcester, MA. Rochester dropped game one, 5-2, after the offense collected three hits including a home run off the bat of 1B Travis Blankenhorn. RHP Jose Ureña allowed just two earned across 6.0 innings of work in game two, but the Wings were outlasted in eight innings, 3-2.

GAME ONE:

The WooSox jumped on the Wings early in game one, taking a 1-0 lead in the first. The Wings were left scoreless until 1B Travis Blankenhorn smashed his ninth homer of the year in the fourth inning, extending his on-base streak to 25 games and giving the Wings a 2-1 lead. This is the longest on-base streak by a Red Wing since Josh Palacios reached in 31 consecutive games in 2022.

The WooSox went on to score two runs in the fourth, retaking the lead heading into the fifth, 3-2. Worcester added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead to three runs. The Wings were unable to cross the plate through the final three frames, as they dropped the first half of the twin bill, 5-2.

RHP Poalo Espino (3-2, 4.62) started on the mound for the Wings and logged the teams' first complete game of the season. The Panama native logged 6.0 innings, allowing five earned on nine hits while striking out four. This was his fourth consecutive start of at least 5.0 innings pitched. Worcester LHP Shane Drohan (2-1, 5.55) took home the win in game one of Saturday night's double header.

The Wings were held to just three hits in the contest, with 3B Carter Kieboom, DH Franmil Reyes, and Blankenhorn logging a hit each. Two of those hits were of the extra-base hit variety, via a Kieboom double in the first, and a Blankenhorn two-run homer in the fourth.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game for game one is Travis Blankenhorn, who was responsible for the Wings' pair of RBI of the contest. The lefty went 1-for-3 in the loss, logging his team leading 10th multi-RBI game of the season.

GAME TWO:

Worcester opened the scoring in game two, plating a pair of runs in the second via a bases loaded single to give them a 2-0 heading into the third. The Wings were held off the basepaths until a fourth inning single by 3B Jake Alu got the offense in the hit column.

Rochester got on the board in the fifth, after a balk by WooSox starting pitcher RHP Norwith Gudino brought in SS Richie Martin from third to cut the lead to one. An inning later, the Wings tied the game on an RBI single from RF Nomar Mazara. LF Travis Blankenhorn also notched a single in the frame, extending his on-base streak to 26 games. The score stayed locked at 2-2 through the scheduled seven innings of play, and the Wings headed to extra innings for the eighth time this season.

Rochester was unable to cross the plate in the top half of the 10th, stranding the go-ahead runner at third. Worcester laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runner to third base to lead off the bottom of the frame. After a pair of intentional walks loaded the bases, a sacrifice fly scored the winning run and the Wings dropped the back half of the doubleheader, 3-2. Rochester is now 4-4 in extra-inning contests this season.

RHP Jose Ureña took the ball to start game two for Rochester. The right-hander worked 6.0 full innings, allowing two earned on four hits while striking out five. He was relieved by LHP Joe La Sorsa, who tossed a hitless inning of relief in his Red Wing debut. RHP Gerson Moreno (3-3, 2.54) took over in extra innings and was tagged with the loss after allowing an unearned run. RHP Andrew Politi (6-1, 3.18) earned the win for the WooSox.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game for game two is starting pitcher Jose Ureña. The Dominican Republic native turned in his second consecutive quality start in the loss, posting a 2.25 ERA (3 ER/12.0 IP) in his last two outings.

Rochester takes the field Sunday afternoon for the series finale in Worcester. RHP Joan Adon takes the ball for the second time this series for the Wings, facing off against WooSox LHP Brandon Walter. First pitch is set for 1:05 pm.

