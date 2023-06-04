WooSox Slug Louisville with Five Homers in 12-6 Win

June 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Worcester Red Sox slugged five home runs - including two from Ronaldo Hernandez - in a 12-6 win over the Louisville Bats on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field, ending their 12-game road trip with back-to-back wins after dropping eight of 10.

In his fifth game with Worcester, Red Sox rehabber Adam Duvall started the scoring with a two-run blast in the top of the fourth, slamming a 2-2 fastball from Jake Wong (L, 1-2) 421 feet to right center field.

Duvall finished the day 1-for-2 with a homer, two walks, and three runs scored. After starting his rehab stint 0-for-8 with five strikeouts, Duvall has gone 3-for-8 with two home runs, a double, three walks, and five runs.

Ronaldo Hernandez hit his first of two long balls later in the fourth, a solo shot to left center. The WooSox had built a 4-0 lead, and did not trail at any point during Sunday's game.

Red Sox prospect Shane Drohan (W, 1-1) picked up his first Triple-A win, holding Louisville's high-powered offense scoreless until the fifth inning, when a Henry Ramos home run and a Nick Martini two-run double narrowed the lead to 4-3. Drohan finished after five frames, having allowed three runs on seven hits with four walks and five strikeouts, highlighted by an 0-2 changeup that badly fooled Reds rehabber Joey Votto in the fourth.

A bases-loaded walk drawn by Bradley Zimmer extended Worcester's lead to 5-3 in the fifth, and the WooSox unloaded on the Bats bullpen for seven runs in the seventh inning to blow the game open.

Ryan Fitzgerald cranked a three-run homer 417 feet to right, and three batters later Hernandez and Zimmer went back-to-back. All three home runs came against former WooSox reliever Silvino Bracho.

Zimmer went 7-for-18 (.389) in the series, launching two home runs and reaching in 13 of his 24 plate appearances with the help of four walks and two hit-by-pitches.

Fitzgerald wrapped up the road trip on an absolute tear. He reached base in seven of his final nine plate appearances over the weekend with four doubles, two walks, and a homer.

Nick Sogard recorded another multi-hit game, and is now batting .409 (9-for-22) in his five games as Worcester's leadoff man.

Including Saturday's 14-1 win, Worcester outscored Louisville 26-7 over the final two games of the series, but finished the 12-game road trip with a 4-8 record.

The WoooSox will return home for the first time since May 21 to start a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings at Polar Park on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.