Memphis Storms Back To Win Series At Omaha

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game road trip with a 6-5 comeback win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday night at Werner Park.

With the bases loaded, two outs and the Redbirds trailing 5-3 in the top of the eighth, Memphis second baseman Masyn Winn laced a single to drive in two and tie the game. Winn extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a 2-for-5 night in the series finale victory.

Center fielder Juniel Querecuto gave Memphis a 6-5 lead with a two-out single in the ninth inning. Querecuto was thrown out at second base on the play, but designated hitter Ivan Herrera crossed the plate just in time to score the run.

Shortstop Kramer Robertson also contributed offensively, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. On the night, every Redbird reached base and either recorded a base hit or scored a run.

Connor Thomas started on the mound for Memphis but exited the game after throwing 38 pitches in an inning and a third. Reliever JoJo Romero (1-1) earned the win after the left-handed pitcher tossed 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball across the eighth and ninth.

The Redbirds (31-26) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 6 to begin a six-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Durham Bulls.

