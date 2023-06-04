Walked Off: Early Lead Not Enough in Loss

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 8-7 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday afternoon. After the RailRiders took 5-0 lead in the first, the IronPigs battled back and walked off the game in the bottom of the ninth.

The RailRiders brought the bats to put up five runs on five hits. Estevan Florial led off with a double and Elijah Dunham singled to reach. Andres Chaparro shot an RBI single drove in the first run of the contest. Franchy Cordero had a two-run scoring triple to get a 3-0 lead. Rodolfo Duran doubled home Cordero to get in scoring position. He moved over on a groundout and raced home when Jamie Westbrook was caught in a run down. The RailRiders led 5-0.

Lehigh Valley powered back with a four-run third. Scott Kingery and Weston Wilson both had base knocks to get aboard. An RBI double from Jake Cave got the team the board. Then Dustin Peterson shot a ball over the fence to clear the bases. His homer made it 5-4 SWB.

In the next frame, Jesus Bastidas got a run back for his team. Bastidas sent a ball 434-feet for his seventh homer of the season.

Westbrook scorched a solo shot in the sixth inning to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 7-4 advantage.

The IronPigs cut into the lead with a home run off the bat of Dustin Peterson in the eighth to make it 7-5.

Lehigh Valley battled back in the ninth to walk the game off. Vimael Machin singled and Kingery doubled to put two in scoring position. After Cave walked, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Peterson tied the contest at seven apiece. Darick Hall singled to move Cave into scoring position. A RailRiders error trying to get Hall off first gave Cave the opportunity to sprint home. LHV took it in the bottom of the ninth 8-7.

Tanner Tully got the start allowing four runs in four and a third innings. The southpaw struck out five. Aaron McGarity finished the fifth getting two outs. Colten Brewer pitched a clean frame and recorded two outs in the seventh. Greg Weissert notched a strikeout to finish the inning. Deivi Garcia (L, 1-1) let up a solo shot in the eighth and two runs in the ninth.

Jake Jewell opened the contest for LHV but could only record two outs. He gave up five runs on five hits. Trey Cobb was on the mound for the final out of the frame. Christopher Sanchez took the next six innings of work holding the RailRiders to just two solo homers. Erich Uelman faced two batters in the eighth but left with injury. Jace Vines recorded the final two outs of the frame. Luis Ortiz (W, 1-0) tossed a clean ninth.

Minor League Baseball will have the day off on Monday. On Tuesday Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will begin a six-game set at PNC Field against the Norfolk Tides (Orioles).

