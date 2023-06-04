Worcester Downs Louisville 12-6 in the Series Finale

LOUISVILLE, KY - Nick Martini and Christian Encarnacion-Strand produced three-hit efforts, but it wouldn't be enough as the Louisville Bats (30-26) fell to the Worcester Red Sox (27-30) by a score of 12-6 on Sunday afternoon.

After a quiet first inning for both sides, Jhonny Pereda recorded the first hit of the game in the second inning, extending his streak to a team-high 15 games.

Bats starter Zack Brown (3-1, 6.12) made his second spot start of the series, replacing LHP Andrew Abbott who is scheduled to make his major league debut for the Reds on June 5th. Brown threw three perfect innings, allowing no base runners while striking out two.

Worcester got on the board first, scoring four runs in the top of the fourth inning on three hits and two walks to give them an early 4-0 lead,

Reds rehabber Henry Ramos put the first run on the board for Louisville in the home half of the fourth with a solo shot to left field. After a Joey Votto walk, back-to-back doubles by Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Nick Martini allowed two more runs to cross home plate making it a 4-3 ballgame.

The WooSox tacked on one more run with a bases loaded walk before producing a seven-run seventh inning on four hits, three of which were home runs, two walks and two field errors by the Bats defense to extend their lead to 12-3

Louisville responded in the following frame with Martini hitting a two-run homer to cut into the deficit.

The Bats continued to chip away at the WooSox lead in the bottom of the ninth inning thanks to a Encarnacion-Strand RBI double to score De La Cruz, but it was too little too late.

Louisville goes on the road for a six game series against the Columbus Clippers this week. First game of the series will be Tuesday, June 6th with first pitch set to be at 7:05pm E.T. Righty Randy Wynne (2-1, 5.06) will take the mound for Louisville, making his seventh start of the year.

