Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 4 vs. Syracuse

June 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (21-35) vs. Rochester Red Wings (26-28)

Sunday, June 4, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP David Peterson (1-1, 4.08) vs. RHP José Ureña (0-1, 9.35)

CAN'T WIN 'EM ALL: The Rochester Red Wings snapped their six-game winning streak after they fell, 10-5, to Syracuse Saturday night......CF DEREK HILL went 3-for-5 with a triple, double and three RBI in the game, as the Wings lost their first contest since 5/26...four Rochester batters recorded a hit in the home half of the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead with MATT ADAMS being the only other player to record multiple hits...RHP PAOLO ESPINO started for the Red Wings Saturday night, working five innings allowing for the fifth time in his last six starts...RHP JOSE UREÑA takes the mound for Rochester looking for his first win in a Red Wings uniform.

SICKO MODE:LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his team-leading on-base streak to 21 games on Saturday...the lefty's streak is the third-longest in the International League...the lefty is hitting .289 (24-for-83) since the beginning of his streak (5/4-G2) and has seven doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI.

HILL YEAH!: CF DEREK HILL extended his team-leading hitting streak to 16 games (.359, 23-for-64 since 5/14) in the loss, which also ranks as the longest active hitting streak in the International League...Hill went 3-for-5 at the plate, including his first triple of the season...the Iowa native also recorded three RBI in a game for the third time this season (last 5/27).

SING TO ME PAOLO:RHP PAOLO ESPINO worked 5.0 innings, allowing one earned while striking out five batters in his second consecutive start with five strikeouts...yesterday's start marked his fourth consecutive start working 5.0 innings and his fifth in six outings since 5/5.

BOTTOMS UP: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN and C DREW MILLAS each recorded a hit and a RBI in the loss, batting from the 7th and 8th spots in the lineup, respectively...

Rochester batters in the seven-hole are hitting .474 (9-for-19) with two home runs and seven RBI in this series....474 is the highest mark out of any spot in Rochester's lineup this series.

BIG CITY DON'T SLEEP: 1B MATT ADAMS went 2-for-3 with a walk Saturday night, and has now reached base safely in each of the last eight games...in his last eight games (since 5/23) Adams is batting .438 (14-for-32) with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and four walks...

His .438 batting average ranks third in the International League over that span.

THE PERSON YOU MOST MEDIUM SUSPECT: 3B CARTER KIEBOOM stole his first bag of the year as the Red Wings collected a stolen base for the fourth straight game, recording five over that span...

Since 2020, Kieboom has collected a total of three stolen bases (1 w/ Harrisburg, 2 w/ Rochester).

Despite having the fifth fewest stolen bases (46) among International League teams this season, Rochester ranks 5th (6) in the last seven days.

PAIN: The Wings suffered their 13th loss of the season after leading their opponent...after allowing five runs in the eighth to break the tie, the Red Wings moved to 4-4 when tied after seven innings...

Rochester is just 3-7 on Saturdays.

KEEPING IT IN THE YARD: Despite allowing a lone homer in the loss which saw Rochester pitching allow 10 runs, the Red Wings staff has allowed just three home runs in their last 10 games and six in their last 18 games...

The 52 long balls they've surrendered as a staff through 54 games this season is the third-fewest among International League teams.

TRIPLE DOUBLE:The Wings totaled three doubles Saturday night (Hill, Millas, Martin) marking the 18th time this season Rochester has hit at least three two-baggers in one game...Rochester ranks 11th in International League in doubles.

THE ROCHESTER FAITHFUL:Despite Saturday night's loss, Rochester holds the best record at home in the International League this season...the Wings are 15-9 at Innovative Field, compared to 11-19 on the road...Rochester is batting .272 (224-for-824), good enough for fifth-highest in the IL, and post an ERA of 4.60, eighth-best in the IL, in home games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.