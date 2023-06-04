Jacksonville Snaps Skid Behind Pitching, Wins 3-1

June 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Trevor Rogers fired 5.0 shutout innings and Peyton Burdick homered Sunday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp salvaged a seven-game series with a 3-1 win over the Durham Bulls.

The Jumbo Shrimp (24-32) earned a wire-to-wire victory. Bulls (33-24) starter Jacob Lopez (1-1) walked Xavier Edwards to begin the game. Two batters later, Jacob Amaya singled before a double steal put runners on second and third. Jerar Encarnacion followed with a sacrifice fly for the game's first run.

The score remained 1-0 until the fifth. Edwards doubled to lead off and advanced to third on a fly out. Amaya lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. Burdick's solo shot to left to start the sixth added to the lead at 3-0.

Rogers (1-0) yielded just one hit and one walk with five strikeouts in his 5.0 innings of a rehab start. He retired the final 13 batters he faced.

Durham got their only run of the game in the sixth. Greg Jones doubled to lead off and stole third. Two batters later, Jonathan Aranda's RBI single got the Bulls on the board at 3-1.

Jacksonville's bullpen slammed the door shut from there. Geoff Hartlieb fanned three in 1.2 scoreless innings and Anthony Maldonado also struck out three in 1.1 perfect innings to earn his fourth save.

Following Monday's off day, Jacksonville welcomes in Nashville to begin a seven-game, six-day series beginning with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. contest from 121 Financial Ballpark. RHP Chi Chi González (2-4, 5.80 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM, www.ESPN690.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

On a Community First Credit Union Two For Tuesday, tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.