Dunand, White Homer in Stripers' 13-4 Loss at Norfolk

June 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Joe Dunand and Eli White both connected on opposite-field solo home runs in the sixth inning to bring Gwinnett within two runs, but the Norfolk Tides (40-17) scored seven unanswered to beat the Stripers (24-33) 13-4 on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.

Decisive Plays: Dunand's second-inning RBI single gave the Stripers their only lead of the day at 1-0. Robbie Glendinning belted a two-run homer (1) off Dereck Rodriguez (L, 0-1) to give the Tides a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second. Gwinnett fell behind 4-1 and 6-2 before Dunand and White's homers brought it to 6-4 in the sixth. Glendinning added a two-run double and Lewin Diaz cracked a three-run double as Norfolk went up 13-4.

Key Contributors: Dunand went 3-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs, while White went 1-for-5 with the homer and one RBI. Diaz and Glendinning each had four RBIs for Norfolk. Kyle Dowdy (W, 6-1) pitched 1.0 scoreless inning for the win.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett went 2-5 in the seven-game series and finishes the year 3-9 at Harbor Park. Vaughn Grissom went 2-for-5 with an RBI double, giving him hits in 27 of 34 games with the Stripers. Forrest Wall tallied his team-leading 32nd stolen base and is a perfect 32-for-32 on the year. Rodriguez was the 16th different starting pitcher for Gwinnett this season.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 6): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating and Cooling at Coolray Field, featuring $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

