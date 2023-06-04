Dunand, White Homer in Stripers' 13-4 Loss at Norfolk
June 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Joe Dunand and Eli White both connected on opposite-field solo home runs in the sixth inning to bring Gwinnett within two runs, but the Norfolk Tides (40-17) scored seven unanswered to beat the Stripers (24-33) 13-4 on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.
Decisive Plays: Dunand's second-inning RBI single gave the Stripers their only lead of the day at 1-0. Robbie Glendinning belted a two-run homer (1) off Dereck Rodriguez (L, 0-1) to give the Tides a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second. Gwinnett fell behind 4-1 and 6-2 before Dunand and White's homers brought it to 6-4 in the sixth. Glendinning added a two-run double and Lewin Diaz cracked a three-run double as Norfolk went up 13-4.
Key Contributors: Dunand went 3-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs, while White went 1-for-5 with the homer and one RBI. Diaz and Glendinning each had four RBIs for Norfolk. Kyle Dowdy (W, 6-1) pitched 1.0 scoreless inning for the win.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett went 2-5 in the seven-game series and finishes the year 3-9 at Harbor Park. Vaughn Grissom went 2-for-5 with an RBI double, giving him hits in 27 of 34 games with the Stripers. Forrest Wall tallied his team-leading 32nd stolen base and is a perfect 32-for-32 on the year. Rodriguez was the 16th different starting pitcher for Gwinnett this season.
Next Game (Tuesday, June 6): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating and Cooling at Coolray Field, featuring $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 4, 2023
- Wings Fall in 10 Innings, 5-3 - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Rally with Three Runs in the Ninth Inning to Walk-Off RailRiders and Win Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Walked Off: Early Lead Not Enough in Loss - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Slug Louisville with Five Homers in 12-6 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Drop Finale to St. Paul - Buffalo Bisons
- Worcester Downs Louisville 12-6 in the Series Finale - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Outlasts Rochester for 5-3, Ten-Inning Win on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Dunand, White Homer in Stripers' 13-4 Loss at Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Walk-Off Sounds in Heartbreaking Finish - Nashville Sounds
- Díaz, Glendinning Drive in Four in Series Finale - Norfolk Tides
- Toledo Shut out in Indianapolis to End Series - Toledo Mud Hens
- Emanuel Dazzles, Indians Shutout Mud Hens 7-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Reverse Script, Score Runs Early in 8-4 Win over Bisons - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Father's Day at the Ballpark Includes Baseball Giveaway, Play Catch with Dad - Buffalo Bisons
- June 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- 5.4.23 Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (24-31) vs. Indianapolis Indians (27-28) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - June 4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Top 5 "Joes" in Knights History - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 4 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- 8th Inning Rally Falls Short as Runzas Drop to Redbirds 4-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Dunand, White Homer in Stripers' 13-4 Loss at Norfolk
- Stripers Stifled by Rodriguez, Tides in 9-2 Loss
- Winans, Stripers Roll to 16-0 Rout of Norfolk
- Gordon Impressive in Stripers' 5-2 Loss at Norfolk
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Braves Legend Dale Murphy, Pride Night, and Shutout Cancer