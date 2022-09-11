WooSox-IronPigs Canceled

ALLENTOWN, P.A. - Sunday's game between the Worcester Red Sox and Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been canceled due to wet field conditions.

The game will not be made up.

The WooSox continue their 12-game road trip when they open a six-game series with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday night at PNC Field. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

