Stripers' Series Finale in Buffalo Canceled on Sunday
September 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Today's 1:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field has been canceled due to rain. The game will not be made up as the teams do not meet again in 2022.
Next Game (Tuesday, September 13): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's a Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field. Enjoy $2 hot dogs and $1 select desserts, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.
