Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 11 at Syracuse

September 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (58-76) at Syracuse Mets (56-78)

Sunday, September 11, 2022 - 1:05p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

LHP MacKenzie Gore (ML-Rehab) vs. RHP Harol Gonzalez (0-3, 9.60)

NEVER SAY DIE WINGS: Rochester dropped their third straight contest in Syracuse last night, 5-4...this gives the Mets' top affiliate a 3-2 series lead heading into Sunday...CF Andrew Stevenson finished with his 8th three-hit game of the season, while C Taylor Gushue and 2B Jecksson Flores each collected two knocks apiece...Flores poked his first triple of the season in the third followed by another three-bagger by Stevenson, the first time the Wings have hit back-to-back triples since 2008...RHP Logan Verrett took the loss, working six innings and surrendering five earned...LHP Luis Avilan and RHP Reed Garrett each pitched a scoreless inning in relief...Rochester will send rehabbing LHP Mackenzie Gore to the mound today in hopes of a series split.

NO JEWELRY THIS YEAR: With the loss, the Red Wings are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention as they fall to 58-76 on the year, 17 games back of first place Durham with 16 games remaining...this will now mark the 8th consecutive season the Wings have missed the playoffs, the second longest playoff drought since at least 1933.

Following the Wings' Governors Cup Championship in 1997, the 2006 Wings were the next team to clinch a playoff bid, marking nine seasons without postseason play...the only span longer than the current drought.

Rochester held at least a share of first place in the International League-East for 40 days.

ANDREW KNOCK-SON: With 10 more hits OF Andrew Stevenson will surpass his career-high single-season hit total of 146 that he recorded in 2016 between High-A Potomac (83 hits) and Double-A Harrisburg (63 hits)...the lefty's 136 knocks so far this season ranks among the top five in the international league (4th), just seven behind league leader Alec Burleson (MEM, 143 hits).

After going 3-for-5 in last night's game, Stevenson leads all Red Wings this season with 39 multi-hit performances, 11 more than former Rochester slugger Joey Meneses, and teammate Jake Noll who each have 28.

FLOR IT: 2B Jecksson Flores collected his seventh multi-hit game of the year with Rochester last night after going 2-for-4...the righty collected nine such games with Double-A Harrisburg before being promoted to Rochester on June 30th...

The pair of knocks, one being a triple, puts him at 696 career MiLB hits.

ONE COLUMN TOO FAR: The Wings out-hit Syracuse in the loss, 10-7, which now brings their record to 39-19 when recording more hits than the opponent...

The Wings picked up 10 hits in the loss last night marking their 46th game securing 10 or more hits as an offense this year...Rochester ranks 9th among IL teams in the hits category with 1,131.

Comparatively, the Red Wings have surrendered 47 games in which their pitching staff has allowed 10 or more hits in a game.

ROLLING THE DICE WITH BABIP Red Wings pitchers struck out a total of four Syracuse batters in the loss last night, marking their lowest strikeout total since 4/30 when they struck out three...the Wings have now collected four strikeouts in a contest seven different times this season...

After entering Saturday with the third most strikeouts in the International League, the Wings now rank fourth, 51 behind first place Worcester.

Rochester still has recorded the second most strikeouts in the past 30 days in the IL with 242 tickets punched

Despite this, the Wings have the third-fewest strikeouts in the IL in the past seven days.

LIKE JORDAN '96, '97: CF Andrew Stevenson and 2B Jecksson Flores collected back-to-back triples in the third inning of last night's contest, which marked the first time the Wings have done so since June 20th, 2008 when Denard Span and Jason Pridie did it against an Indianapolis Indians team which featured young prospect Andrew McCutchen...the Wings also lost that game by a one-run margin, 8-7...

This marked the Wings fourth multi-triple game of the year and first since 7/28

Stevenson recorded his 20th triple at the Triple-A level which came in his 365th game.

This was Flores' second triple at this level which came in his 205th Triple-A game.

The Wings continue to hold on to second place in the three-bagger category among IL teams with 33.

GUSHING FOR GUSHUE: Switch-hitting C Taylor Gushue went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored last night, recording his first multi-hit performance in nearly two months (last: 7/13 vs. Omaha) and snapping an 0-for-26 skid...

The Florida native had gone hitless in nine straight dating back to 8/24.

His fourth-inning double marked his first extra-base hit since he hit a home run on 8/23 at Indianapolis and his first two-bagger since 8/14 vs. Norfolk

LOGAN EATS INNINGS: Despite suffering the loss in yesterday's start, RHP Logan Verrett logged six-plus innings of work and in doing so, marked the 15 time in his last 18 outings that he has logged at least five innings of work.

Verrett's 112.2 innings pitched this season lead the Red Wings staff.

YES-GOWSKI: 1B John Nogowski went 1-for-5 in last night's contest, extending his on-base streak to 17 games dating back to 8/23 at Indianapolis...

Since joining the Wings on 8/3, Nogowski is 38-for-123, leading Rochester in games played (34), hits (38), and walks (19).

Nogowski has now reached base safely in 32 of his first 34 games with the Red Wings.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.