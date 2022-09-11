Indians Offense Erupts for 19 Runs in Victory

PAPILLION, Neb. - Behind a 17-hit attack and their most runs in a single game since 2017, the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers for a series-leveling victory on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park, 19-9.

Indianapolis (70-64) batted around the order twice to score its most runs since plating 21 in a 20-run rout of the Columbus Clippers on July 6, 2017. The Indians' 17 hits tied their most this season, set on April 16 at St. Paul,

The Indians got on the board in the top of the first courtesy of a ground-rule double by Blake Sabol, but a pair of Omaha (65-70) singles in the following half inning gave the home team a 2-1 lead. In his Pirates organization debut, starter Peter Solomon surrendered two runs on three hits in 3.0 innings.

Five runs plated on a bases-loaded walk, two-run single by Bligh Madris and RBI ground-rule double by Mason Martin in the top of the second against Jackson Kowar (L, 4-9) gave Indianapolis a lead it would not relinquish. The Indians sent 10 batters to the plate with five hits and two walks in the frame.

The scoring was far from over, and Jose Godoy launched his first Indianapolis home run with one out in the top of the third inning. Following a two-out double off the bat of Drew Maggi, Sabol continued his tear of excellence at the Triple-A level with an RBI single, extending the lead to 8-2.

The Indians then one-upped themselves in the fourth inning, sending 12 batters to the plate to score eight runs on three bases-loaded walks, a sacrifice fly by Godoy and pair of two-run doubles off the bats of Kevin Padlo and Martin. Padlo highlighted the frame, going 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored.

A sacrifice fly by Carter Bins in the seventh and a pinch-hit, two-run homer by Brendt Citta in the eighth inning plated two additional runs before the Storm Chasers took their turn batting around the order in the bottom of the eighth. They scored seven runs to cut the deficit to 10 runs.

Cody Bolton (W, 4-2) was the second Indians arm out of the bullpen and tossed 2.0 shutout innings to earn his fourth win of the season, all of which have come in relief appearances.

Padlo and Jared Oliva led the team with three hits apiece, and Sabol, Madris and Martin each had a team-leading three RBI. Seven Indianapolis batters had multi-RBI performances.

The Indians return to Victory Field on Tuesday to begin a 12-game homestand with six games over the Toledo Mud Hens. First pitch for the opener is slated for 6:35 PM ET, and neither team has named a starting pitcher.

