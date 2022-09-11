RailRiders Win 14-2 Over Bulls

DURHAM, NC -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (73-61) busted out for 14 runs and 17 hits in a big win over the Durham Bulls 14-2 on Sunday. With the victory, SWB stays tied with Jacksonville in second place and moves to just a game and a half back of first.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored four runs in the first inning. A bunt single from Tyler Wade got things started. He scored on a double from Blake Perkins. Ryan LaMarre would rip an RBI single followed by a two-run single from Rob Brantly. The RailRiders put up five hits in an eight-batter first against Durham starter Easton McGee.

Jhony Birto returned from the injured list for his first outing since August 16. Coming back from a shoulder issue, he struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 first, his only inning of work. Sean Boyle took over from the second on, surrendering a pair of runs on a solo homer and an RBI triple, both from Luke Raley. He tossed five innings with eight strikeouts.

The SWB offense exploded for ten runs from the sixth inning on. LaMarre ripped a two-run home run in the sixth for his third home run of the series. Perkins drove in another in the seventh. Chris Owings hit a two-run homer in the eighth and a three-run shot against position player Joe Hudson in the ninth. Armando Alvarez also homered in the ninth inning as the RailRiders cruised to a 14-2 win.

The victory locked up the six-game series win with the RailRiders taking four. Their only two losses came on walk-offs on Monday and Friday. SWB was leading both of those games. Boyle (3-1) earned the win on Sunday. Durham starter Easton McGee (5-8) lasted two innings and suffered the loss.

The team returns home for their final six-game homestand of the season to host the Worcester Red Sox starting Tuesday night at 6:35 PM. Tickets are available at swbrailriders.com.

