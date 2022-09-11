Omaha Drops Series Finale to Indianapolis

September 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Storm Chasers put up nine runs on 12 hits but dropped the series finale to the Indians 19-9. Omaha (65-70) took the series 4-3 but the season series ended up in a 9-9 tie.

Indianapolis scored in the opening frame on a Blake Sabol ground-rule double.

The Storm Chasers took the lead in the bottom of the first, with left fielder Edward Olivares hitting an RBI single to score center fielder Dairon Blanco. First baseman Logan Porter hit a single to push third baseman Nick Loftin across the dish and give Omaha an early 2-1 lead.

The Indians put up a five-spot in the second, capped of by a Mason Martin RBI ground-rule to put Indianapolis up 6-2. In the third, Jose Godoy hit a homer and Sabol hit an RBI single to extend their lead.

The Indians continued their hot hitting in the fourth, putting up eight runs to blow the game open at 16-2.

Indianapolis added another in the seventh on a sacrifice fly and a two-run in the eighth to put the score at 19-2.

Right fielder Brewer Hicklen hit a single in the bottom of the eighth to plate Olivares and start a scoring surge for the Storm Chasers. Second baseman Clay Dungan earned an RBI single before catcher José Briceño earned a hit with Omaha capitalizing on an Indianapolis error to add another run. Briceño is now riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Blanco continued the scoring in the eighth with an RBI single before Olivares hit a double that scored three more Storm Chaser runs. Omaha scored seven runs in the frame, but Indianapolis took the series finale 19-9.

The Storm Chasers are off on Monday before heading to Columbus, Ohio for a six-game series against the Clippers. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. CDT with coverage starting at 4:55 p.m. on the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.