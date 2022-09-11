IronPigs and Worcester Canceled Due to Rain
September 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Sunday afternoon's game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Worcester Red Sox has been canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be made up due to the teams not playing against each other for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2022 season or any home game in 2023. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610.841.7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA Members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange. Tickets are subject to availability.
