Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (69-64) at Omaha Storm Chasers (65-69)

LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 3:05 PM ET

GAME #134 / ROAD #71: Indianapolis Indians (69-64) at Omaha Storm Chasers (65-69)

PROBABLES: RHP Peter Solomon (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Jackson Kowar (4-8, 5.72)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Drew Maggi collected his first three-hit performance of the season as the Indianapolis Indians fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night, 9-6. Omaha burst for a four-run third against Indians starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff to take a 6-2 lead. Highlighted by a two-run home run by Jackson Reetz, the Storm Chasers would hold the lead from then on out. The Indians would get within one with two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth. Back-to-back doubles by Zack Collins and Jared Oliva led to Indy's first run in the fourth and Maggi followed with an RBI triple. In the fifth, a double steal by Kevin Padlo and Blake Sabol led to an errant throw by catcher Freddy Fermin scored Padlo. Omaha would regain its four-run lead with a run in the fifth and a pair in the sixth. With the bases loaded with an out in the seventh, the Indians would only manage to send home one run on a Collins sacrifice fly. Down 9-6 in the top of the ninth, the Indians had runners on the corners with the tying run at the plate with one out. Omaha's closer Andres Nunez induced a 4-6-3 double play to effectively end the game.

GAP-TO-GAP MAGGI: Shortstop Drew Maggi had three hits in last night's loss, including an RBI triple in the top of the fourth. It was Maggi's first three-hit performance of the season and first triple since Aug. 26, 2021 with Triple-A St. Paul at Toledo. The 33-year-old has hits in six of seven games - including an extra-base hit in five games - this month, hitting .393 (11-for-28) with five runs scored, four doubles, a triple, three RBI and two stolen bases.

MR. CONSISTENT: Blake Sabol went 2-for-4 at the dish last night to continue his early success at the Triple-A level. Last night was Sabol's third multi-hit game since making his debut with Indy on Aug. 31, he is hitting .324 (11-for-34) with eight runs scored, a triple, three home runs, six RBI and seven walks in 10 games with Indianapolis. He has now reached base safely in 20 of his last 21 games between Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona - collecting a hit in 19 of them. During this stretch, he is hitting .364 average (28-for-77) with five doubles, two triples, five home runs, 13 RBI and 16 runs scored.

HE CAN'T BE STOPPED: Center fielder Jared Oliva's collected two hits last night while extending his hitting streak to eight games. Offensively, in 19 games since Aug. 3, the 26-year-old is hitting .412 (28-for-68) with eight doubles, a triple, a home run, 13 RBI and six stolen bases. During this stretch, he has bumped his season-AVG from .207 to .261. Defensively, the outfielder hasn't committed an error in 76 consecutive games dating back to 4/16, which is the fourth-longest active streak in the International League.

WE LOVE THE THREE BAGGER: Drew Maggi ripped Indy's league-leading 41st triple of the season last night. Travis Swaggerty (8, 2nd), Ji-Hwan Bae (6, T-4th) and Mason Martin (5, T-9th) lead the team and are among International League leaders in triples. The last time the Indians had 40-plus triples in a season was 2016 (40). The Indians have collected 40-plus triples in six seasons in the Victory Field era: 2022 (41), 2016 (45), 2012 (44), 2011 (45) and 2010 (41).

BIDO AT HIS BEST: Osvaldo Bido fanned seven batters for the third time in his last four outings last night, tossing 5.0 innings and surrendering three runs. In his last five outings, he is 2-0 with a 1.73 ERA (5er/26.0ip) and 27 strikeouts. Since Aug. 17, Bido is among International League leaders in strikeouts (27, T-1st), innings pitched (26.0, 1st), AVG against (.174, 3rd), WHIP (1.00, T-5th) and ERA (1.73, 6th).

TODAY: After going 5-1 through the first leg of the 13-game road trip thanks to a season-high tying five-game winning streak, the Indians are down 4-2 in the seven-game set with the Storm Chasers and will look to end the road trip on a high note today at Werner Park at 3:05 PM ET. With Omaha's series-clinching victory on Saturday night, the Indians lost their first series since July 12-16 at Columbus (4-1). Coming into today, the Storm Chasers have a 9-8 lead in the season series through their previous 17 matchups going into today's series finale at Werner Park. For the Indians, right-hander Peter Solomon will take the mound for his 19th Triple-A start of the season and his first with the Indians. Countering for Omaha will be RHP Jackson Kowar who has made one appearance against the Indians this season. The right-hander threw 4.0 one-run innings on May 31 vs. Indy with seven strikeouts.

THE NEW GUY: Right-hander Peter Solomon will take the mound for his first appearance with the Indians since being claimed by Pittsburgh and optioned to Indy on Sept. 4. He has spent most of the season with Triple-A Sugar Land - affiliate of the Houston Astros - where he made 23 appearrances (18 starts). He went 8-6 with a 5.20 ERA (56er/97.0ip), 88 strikeouts and a 1.45 WHIP. Today will be his first career matchup against Omaha.

THIS DAY IN 2015: Leading the Governors' Cup semifinal series 2-0 but trailing in Game 3, 2-0, through eight innings at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Indians mounted a comeback with a four-run ninth inning to sweep the series. After a walk, two singles and a hit batter, Josh Bell tied the game with a sacrifice fly before John Bowker gave the Tribe the lead with a two-run single as the Indians sent nine batters to the plate in the inning.

