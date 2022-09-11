Bisons/Stripers Game Canceled Sunday Due to Rain

September 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Sunday's Bisons/Stripers game canceled Tickets can be exchanged for any game during Fan Appreciation Week, Sept. 20-25 Bisons to extend Military & First Responders Ticket offer to game on Tuesday, Sept. 20

September 11, 2022 - The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday, September 11 at Sahlen Field has been canceled due to rain.

Due to the fact that this was the final scheduled game between the Bisons and the Stripers this season, today's game will not be made up in 2022.

Fans holding tickets to Sunday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2022 Bisons game. All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Sunday, September 11.

The Bisons have also announced that their ticket offer to Military & First Responders scheduled for today will be extended to their game on Tuesday, September 20 against Rochester (6:05 p.m.). All members of the Armed Forces (active duty & veteran) and First Responders will be able to claim 4 FREE tickets to the game on September 20 by showing their ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office on that day.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.