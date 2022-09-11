SWB RailRiders Game Notes

September 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (72-61) vs Durham Bulls (75-59)

Game 135 | Road Game 69 | Durham Bulls Athletic Park | Durham, NC | Sunday, September 11, 2022 | First Pitch 5:05 PM

RHP Jhony Brito (6-2, 3.23) vs RHP Easton McGee (5-7, 5.18)

BRITO: Pitched one inning in start, 2 H, 3 ER, HBP, BB, 2 K @ St. Paul 8/16 (10-9 W)

MCGEE: Threw 3.0 scoreless innings, 2 H, BB vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 9/5 (4-3 W - 10 inn.)

LAST TIME OUT

DURHAM, NC (September 10, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (72-61) hung on to defeat the Durham Bulls 3-2 on a rain-soaked Saturday. SWB didn't score until the eighth inning when they plated three for the victory.

Mere minutes into the contest, rain began to fall at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The game had already been delayed by 28 minutes before first pitch. The rain picked up to a heavy fall into the bottom of the fourth inning. A run scored on an error on the infield for Durham as they took a 1-0 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had put just one runner into scoring position after seven innings. Durham starter Taj Bradley exited after six shutout innings. With two outs in the eighth and runners on, Armando Alvarez dropped a single into right field. The pop-up landed with a shift on and the right fielder Ruben Cardenas playing deep in the outfield. Two runs scored as the RailRiders took a 2-1 lead. Two batters later, Phillip Evans would rip a single to left field. Evans was celebrating his 30th birthday as he plated Alvarez from third to extend the advantage to 3-1.

Durham brought a run home in the ninth but Jimmy Cordero shut the door for his first save since 2019. Deivi García (2-3) tossed four shutout innings in relief and earned his second victory. The blown save and loss was charged to Jimmy Yacabonis (5-4).

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road to wrap a pivotal six-game series against the first-place Durham Bulls. They entered the series tied for second with Jacksonville, three and a half games back. With a win tonight, SWB would close the gap in the IL East to one and a half games.

STILL ALIVE - With just 17 days to go in the regular season, only three teams in the International League East have been eliminated from postseason play (Rochester, Syracuse and Charlotte). Norfolk is the furthest back (10 GB) with an elimination number of seven. The top six are within six games of first.

HERE'S JHONY - Jhony Brito returns from the injured list today and will make his first appearance since August 16. The night he last pitched in St. Paul, the RailRiders completed the biggest comeback in franchise history. They trailed 9-0, coming back to win 10-9. Brito is Baseball America's number 21 prospect in the Yankees' system.

BOY OH BOYLE - Sean Boyle is slated to piggyback Brito for the finale tonight. He pitched in the series opener, allowing just one run in five innings of work on Labor Day. Boyle has allowed right-handed batters to hit .400 against him, but has held lefties to a .188 average in five Triple-A games.

MAN OH MANDY - Armando Alvarez has been clutch in this series against the Bulls. He hit home runs in back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday including a go-ahead solo home run on Friday night in the ninth. He gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the lead in the eighth inning on Saturday with a two-run single with two outs and a 3-2 count. Alvarez is slashing .280/.357/.520 in "late/close" situations this season.

AV CLUB - Anthony Volpe's six-game hitting streak came to an end on Saturday night. He went 11 for his first 25 (.440) at Triple-A with two doubles, two homers and two stolen bases. He hit his first two RailRiders home runs on Thursday night, both solo shots. He homered off Jeremy Walker and Angel Pedromo, both out of the Durham bullpen. It was Volpe's third career multi-homer game. His previous two came in June of 2021 while with Low-A Tampa.âââ

RY THE BOOK - Ryan LaMarre is 17 for his last 43 (.395) in his last thirteen games since August 19. He has hits in eleven of those games. Prior to this stretch, LaMarre had gone 14 for his first 67 (.209) in 27 games.

(K)LOSING IN - Matt Krook tallied three strikeouts on Friday, bringing his season total to 144. It's the most strikeouts for a SWB pitcher since Brandon Duckworth struck out 150 in 2001. The all-time franchise record is 152, set by Carlton Loewer in 1997.

CHRISY WAKE UP- Chris Owings tallied four hits on Thursday. He became the seventh RailRider to complete said feat. It was his first four-hit game since September 3, 2016 while with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

STREAKY - Armando Alvarez has a six-game hit streak and a seven-game on-base streak... Anthony Volpe has a seven-game on-base streak...Chris Owings, Blake Perkins and Michael Beltre each have six-game on-base streaks...

ON DECK - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home on September 13 for their final six-game homestand of the season against Worcester. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

POP AND SODA - In the first two games of this series, the RailRiders had just two extra-base hits (both doubles) in their first 16 hits, tallying a .250 slugging percentage. In the two games after, SWB launched seven home runs and three doubles (25 total hits).

STAY CLOSE BY - Three games this week have been decided by one run including last night's. The RailRiders are now 25-19 in one-run games this season.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (84-56) handled the Tampa Bay Rays yesterday 10-3. The Yankees scored six runs in the first inning. Jameson Taillon hurled 7.1 innings with eight strikeouts in the win. They wrap up the series with day baseball today... The Somerset Patriots (81-48) won their fifth straight game with an 8-6 victory over Hartford. Both Brandon Lockridge and Andres Chaparro hit two home runs each. They look for the sweep today with Will Warren on the mound. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, Miguel Castro and Harrison Bader all rehab today... The Hudson Valley Renegades were rained out today and have concluded the 2022 season at 71-59... The Tampa Tarpons (61-67) lost 2-1 in the only game they could play on Saturday. They finish their season tonight at 5:35 PM in Daytona...

