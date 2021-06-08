WooSox Crack Three Homers, Open Series in Syracuse with a Win

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (18-13) rode their second grand slam of the year to an 11-4 victory over the Syracuse Mets (11-20) on Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium

The WooSox scored in three of the first six innings on the way to the win, marking the team's second time in four games with at least nine offensive runs. Worcester's first rally came in the second, beginning with a Jeter Downs single. Downs then stole second, moved to third on a flyout and came home on a Johan Mieses sac-fly. One batter later, Jonathan Arauz smashed a 2-1 pitch over the right field wall to make it 2-0 on the switch hitter's first long ball of the season.

In the third, Connor Wong delivered the second grand slam of the year for the WooSox. Jarren Duran and Franchy Cordero began the threat with a pair of walks, and Yairo Muñoz singled to set up a bases loaded situation. After a flyout, Wong lifted an 0-2 offering over the left field wall to make it 6-0. Worcester added one more later in the inning on a wild pitch that scored Mieses.

Three innings later, the WooSox put more traffic on the bases with a leadoff walk from Marcus Wilson and a single from Cordero. Muñoz brought home Wilson with a single, and after a pair of outs, Mieses came through with his second RBI of the day on a liner down the left field line.

On the mound, Ryan Weber bounced back from a tough outing last week, tossing seven innings of two-run ball along with five strikeouts. The right-hander's lone blemish was a two-run homer allowed in the seventh against Syracuse's Cheslor Cuthbert. The Mets got two more in the eighth against reliever Matt Hall behind RBI singles from Orlando Calixte and Patrick Mazeika.

Marcus Wilson got those two runs back in the ninth with a two-run shot, his fourth homer in the last week. After scoring six total runs on 13 hits over the previous two games, Worcester put up 11 runs on 15 hits against the Mets.

The WooSox continue the six-game road series Wednesday against the Syracuse Mets at 12:00 p.m. Radio coverage starts live at 11:40 a.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. Worcester's Raynel Espinal (4-1, 3.44) goes against Thomas Szapucki (0-1, 2.05).

