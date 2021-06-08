Britton & LaMarre Added to RailRiders on Rehab Assignment

June 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will have two players on rehab assignments as they open a series against the Buffalo Bisons in Trenton, NJ, this evening. The New York Yankees have transferred the rehab assignment of pitcher Zack Britton to the RailRiders from the Somerset Patriots and have announced that outfielder Ryan LaMarre will begin a rehab tonight with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as well.

Britton was placed on the 60-Day Injured List on March 31 after surgery to remove a bone chip from his left elbow in March. In three appearances for Somerset, the southpaw has pitched three innings, striking out two and walking four.

LaMarre was on the RailRiders break camp roster and appeared in nine games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, batting .273 with seven runs batted in. The Yankees signed LaMarre to a Major League contract on May 16 and selected him for the RailRiders, but he suffered a right hamstring injury in his third game with New York and was placed on the 10-Day IL on May 20.

Britton and LaMarre are the second and third players to join the RailRiders on rehab assignments this season, joining first baseman Luke Voit, who rehabbed with the club during the opening week of the year in Syracuse.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre begins a six-game road trip against Buffalo in Trenton at 7:00 P.M. tonight. The Bisons are playing at Trenton Thunder Ballpark while the Toronto Blue Jays play home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on June 15 for a series against the Syracuse Mets. Tickets are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.