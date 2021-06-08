Jacksonville Falls in One-Run Loss Tuesday to Tides

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp had their four-game snapped, falling 4-3 to the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Brian Miller and Bryson Brigman each reached base three times in the top two spots in the batting order, while Jesús Sánchez extended his on-base streak to seven in a row for Jacksonville (19-12). Norfolk (11-18) used a pair of home run balls to propel them at the plate.

Jacksonville got on the board in the first inning. Miller and Brigman worked back-to-back walks and Sánchez reached on an error to load the bases with nobody out. Justin Twine followed with a sacrifice fly, but Dean Kremer was able to limit the damage to just one, as the Twine fly out began a streak of 13 in a row retired.

Shawn Morimando (loss, 0-2) started strong on the mound as well for Jacksonville. The left-hander faced just one over the minimum through his first four innings, striking out five. Norfolk, though, got to him in the fifth inning. Domingo Leyba walked with two outs, and Zach Jarrett followed with a two-run homer to left field to put the Tides in front, 2-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp responded in the home half of the inning. Connor Justus doubled with one away, and two batters later, Miller walked to end the day for Kremer. Cody Carroll (win, 1-0) came on and gave up an infield single to Brigman to score Justus and tie the score. One batter later, Sánchez lined an RBI single to left to put Jacksonville back ahead, but he was thrown out on the play trying to make it to second base.

The seesaw battle continued into the sixth. Austin Hays launched a solo homer to tie the score at 3-3. Later in the inning, the Tides loaded the bases on an infield single, followed by a pair of walks to end Morimando's outing. Preston Guilmet took over and walked in the go-ahead run, but bounced back by inducing a double-play ball to end the inning.

Jacksonville loaded the bases in the eighth inning, but Justus lined into a double-play to end the frame. Still trailing by just one in the ninth, the Jumbo Shrimp again got the tying and winning runners on base on a pair of Tides errors, but pinch runner Luis Marté was thrown out at the plate on a fielder's choice to quell the rally.

Jacksonville will send right-hander Luis Madero (4-1, 2.33) to the mound Wednesday for game two of the six-game series. He will be opposed by Norfolk lefty Alex Wells (2-2, 7.64), with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

