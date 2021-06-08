Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (15-14) at Nashville Sounds (21-8)

June 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: First Horizon Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #30 / Road #18: Indianapolis Indians (15-14) at Nashville Sounds (21-8)

PROBABLES: RHP James Marvel (0-1, 4.07) vs. RHP Zach Godley (3-0, 0.90)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

SUNDAY: The Indians dropped the final game of a six-game series to Columbus on Sunday, 4-1, when the game was called with two outs in the top of the ninth inning following a 42-minute rain delay. The Clippers got on the board with four runs on five consecutive one-out hits in the fifth inning off Max Kranick, who had allowed just two hits through the first four innings. Christian Bethancourt drove in T.J. Rivera on an infield single in the eighth inning to give the Indians their only run of the game in the loss. With two outs and two runners on in the ninth, the rain forced the game into a delay. Field conditions were then deemed too poor to resume.

BULLPEN DOMINANCE: The Indians bullpen allowed just three earned runs in 20.1 innings pitched during the series vs. Columbus. After allowing two earned runs in the series opener one week ago, the relievers allowed just one earned run on seven hits in the final five games. With 4.1 shutout innings last night, the bullpen now holds an 11.0-inning scoreless streak dating back to June 4 (2). On June 3, Joe Jacques, Nick Mears, Austin Davis (MLB rehab) and Jandel Gustave combined for four perfect innings in a 3-2 loss. In 29 games, Indy's bullpen holds a 3.00 ERA (38er/114.0ip) to rank second among Triple-A East teams. The pitching staff as a whole ranks third with a 3.61 ERA (100er/249.1ip).

BETHANCOURT BATTING: Christian Bethancourt went 2-for-4 with double and RBI infield single on Sunday in the 4-1 loss to Columbus. It was his team-leading eighth multi-hit game this season and second in the month of June. With a .400 average (6-for-15) in six games vs. Columbus, he raised his average to .308 (24-for-78) in 22 games this season.

SHARPE SHOOTING: Chris Sharpe retook the Triple-A East doubles lead with his 10th on Saturday night vs. Columbus. He doubled to left field in the bottom of the seventh inning, his final at-bat of the night, after going hitless in his first three. It was his second two-bagger in as many days after doubling to lead off the doubleheader on Friday night.

TONIGHT: The Indians begin a six-game series at Triple-A East Southeast division leader Nashville tonight at 8:05 PM ET. The Indians won their last series, four games to two, vs. Columbus while the Sounds split their six-game series at Charlotte. Nashville is coming off three consecutive losses after winning 15 straight games with sweeps vs. Gwinnett and at Columbus. RHP James Marvel makes his sixth start of the season tonight coming off the first loss of his Triple-A career (3er/5.0ip vs. COL). RHP Zack Godley gets the nod for Nashville after throwing 7.0 one-hit innings on June 2 at Charlotte.

MARVEL ON THE MOUND: After taking his first Triple-A loss in 16 starts last week vs. Columbus, James Marvel takes the mound tonight vs. the Sounds. He is 0-1 on the season with a 4.07 ERA (11er/24.1ip) and 17 strikeouts in five starts. He has gone less than 5.0 innings and has surrendered more than three runs in only one start.

CIRCLE CITY VS. MUSIC CITY: Indianapolis and Nashville played each other as members of the American Association from 1985, when the Sounds entered their first season as a Triple-A affiliate, until 1997. Indianapolis holds the all-time record between the two teams, 148-139, with Nashville holding the advantage in the Music City, 76-69. In 1997, Nashville jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the season series before Indy took 13 of the next 17 matchups to win the series, 13-11.

1994 AMERICAN ASSOCIATION CHAMPS: The Indians were crowned the 1994 American Association champions after besting Nashville, three games to one, in the championship series from Sept. 11-14. Willie Greene gave Indy the series-opening win on the road with a two-homer performance in a 5-3 victory. The Sounds tied the series, but back in the Circle City the Indians notched back-to-back wins for the championship. Greene had two doubles in Game 3 and the Indians fought off a late comeback effort by the Sounds in Game 4, 7-5.

NO-NOS AT NASHVILLE: The Indians and Sounds traded no hitters to end the 1988 season series at Nashville. On Aug. 6, Randy Johnson and Pat Pacillo combined for eight hitless innings in a 1-0 loss when the Sounds plated one run in the first inning. Johnson fanned eight in the outing. The next day, Nashville's Jack Armstrong tossed a no-hitter of his own as the Sounds put up 10 runs for the win.

PLAYER OF THE MONTH: Reliever Tyler Bashlor was named the Indians May Player of the Month on Saturday after he went the entire month (8 games, 9.0 innings) without allowing an earned run. He held opposing batters to a .069 (2-for-29) batting average and paired that dominance with a 0.78 WHIP and five walks compared to 12 strikeouts. The 28-year-old fanned a season-high four batters in two innings in his final outing of the month on May 29 at Omaha.

Triple-A East League Stories from June 8, 2021

