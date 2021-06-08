Sounds Drop Fourth Straight in Loss to Indians
June 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The offense for the Nashville Sounds remained in a funk in a 6-1 loss to the Indianapolis Indians at First Horizon Park Tuesday night. It is the fourth consecutive loss following the 15-game winning streak from May 18 to June 3.
The one run for Nashville came on just six hits. During the four-game skid, the team is hitting only .143 (16-for-112).
Indians left fielder Anthony Alford started the scoring with a solo homer off Nashville starter Zack Godley in the second inning. Godley settled in and tossed his third consecutive quality start but he was tagged with his first loss of the season. The right-hander struck out a season-high nine batters over six innings.
Indianapolis extended their lead to 3-0 with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. Alford and T.J. Rivera had run-scoring base hits.
Nashville got on the board in the sixth with a two-out rally. Zach Green drew a walk, Hernan Perez singled and Jamie Westbrook knocked in a run to make it 3-1 with a base hit to right field.
The Indians tacked on two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to build a 6-1 lead.
Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (1-0, 0.00) starts for Nashville against right-hander Steven Wright (2-1, 2.21) for Indianapolis. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
The Sounds have lost four consecutive games on the heels of their 15-game winning streak.
Zack Godley recorded a season-high nine strikeouts.
Hernán Pérez went 2-for-3 and has hit safely in seven consecutive games with Nashville.
Keston Hiura went 1-for-3 and has hit safely in six consecutive games with Nashville.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.
