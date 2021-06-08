Thompson Fires Three Innings in MLB Debut for Marlins

Zach Thompson pitching for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Zach Thompson made his major league debut Tuesday for the Marlins, starting for Miami at Fenway Park and tossing three innings against the Boston Red Sox.

It was Thompson's first time starting a ballgame since 2017. He gave up two runs on three hits over three innings, walking one and striking out one. The punchout came against Kiké Hernández, marking the first strikeout in Thompson's major league career.

Thompson's outing was cut short after he rolled his ankle fielding a ground ball to end the third inning. In his postgame press conference, he said that "the ankle is fine."

The 27-year-old signed with the Marlins in November of 2020 after spending the first six years of his professional career in the Chicago White Sox organization, where he ascended as high as Triple-A Charlotte in 2019. The right-hander was a South Atlantic League All-Star in 2016 posting a 2.62 ERA in 16 starts with the Intimidators. He struck out 88 in 86.0 innings of work. He had an exceptional 2018 campaign as well after being moved into the bullpen. Between High-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham, Thompson combined to post a 1.55 ERA across 43 outings, striking out 76 in 75.1 innings.

A native of Burleson, Texas, Thompson was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 48th round of the 2011 draft out of Grace Prep Academy but did not sign. He instead attended the University of Texas at Arlington, where he struck out 114 batters over three seasons with the Mavericks. He was then selected again by White Sox in the fifth round of the 2014.

Thompson is the fifth Jumbo Shrimp player to make his MLB debut in 2021, following infielder José Devers (April 24, Marlins) and right-handed pitcher Luis Madero (May 10, Marlins), pitcher Cody Poteet (May 12, Marlins), and infielder Luis Marté (June 1, Marlins). Thompson is one of 909 players in baseball history to have played both in Jacksonville and in the major leagues, and 71st in the Jumbo Shrimp era (2017-present).

