Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 8, 2021

June 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Tuesday, June 8th 7:10 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (12-18) vs Gwinnett Stripers (15-15) Game 1 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #31 of 120 / Home Game #19 of 60

LHP Zack Thompson (0-3, 9.64 ERA) vs LHP Kyle Muller (2-1, 5.33 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds dropped the series finale against the Toledo Mud Hens, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park. Memphis scored first on a solo home run from Ali Sánchez in the bottom of the second inning, but Toledo scored four runs combined in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to put the game away. Grant Black started brilliantly for the Redbirds, tossing four scoreless frames in his AAA debut with just three hits allowed.

Memphis Starter: Zack Thompson makes his sixth appearance and fifth overall start with the Redbirds this season. The 2019 first-round pick worked one of his best starts of the season on Wednesday night against Toledo, allowing just two earned runs in 5.1 innings with five strikeouts. Thompson struggled mightily in a start at Gwinnett on May 27th, allowing eight runs (all earned) on nine hits in 1.1 innings. All of the runs and hits against Thompson came in a nightmare second inning that caused the lefthander to be pulled from the game.

Gwinnett Starter: Kyle Muller opposes Zack Thompson for the second time this season. In their first matchup on May 27th, the lefthander was electric. Muller worked five innings of one-run ball, surrendering three hits while striking out eight with zero walks. The 23-year-old is widely considered one of the top five prospects in the Braves' system. After allowing six earned runs in his first start this season, he has allowed nine combined earned runs in his next five starts (ERA of 3.67) with 31 strikeouts in 22.1 innings of work.

Cleaning Up: Conner Capel has been red-hot since moving to the clean-up spot in the Redbirds order. Capel has hit fourth each of the last eight contests and is 10-29 (BA of .345) with three doubles, two triples, one home run, three RBI, and six runs scored. He has a hit in every single game since he's moved to the fourth spot in the Memphis lineup.

A Familiar Face: Paul DeJong began an MLB rehab assignment with the Redbirds at AutoZone Park on Saturday night, going 1-3 at the plate with a double. He went 0-2 in Sunday afternoon's game with two groundouts. The shortstop has not played for St. Louis since May 12 due to a non-displaced left rib fracture. DeJong began the 2017 season with Memphis, appearing in 46 games with the Redbirds. He batted .294 during that time while smacking 11 home runs and driving in 31 runs. DeJong has been a fixture in the Cardinals' lineup since being called up from Memphis, highlighted by a banner 2019 season when he slugged 30 home runs and was named to the National League All-Star Team.

Fifth-Inning Woes: The Redbirds have struggled mightily in the fifth inning this season. They've been outscored 34-6 in the frame, including three runs surrendered to Toledo on Saturday night. In last series alone, Memphis was outscored 7-0 in the fifth inning.

Home Cooking: The Redbirds began a 12-game-long homestand last week when they hosted Toledo at AutoZone Park. A season-high crowd of 5,375 fans enjoyed Saturday night's contest. This two-week-long homestand continues this week against the Gwinnett Stripers. Memphis will have another 12-game homestand in August, when they host the Nashville Sounds and Columbus Clippers from August 17-29.

Hey, It's Me Again: The Redbirds and Gwinnett Stripers will become quite used to seeing one another during the 2021 MiLB season. The Triple-A affiliates of the Cardinals and Braves are scheduled to play 24 total games against one another, tied for the most common opponent that Memphis will have this season. The 'Birds are also scheduled to play the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate, Cincinnati Reds) 24 times. Memphis just visited Gwinnett for a six-game series from May 25-30. The Stripers won five of the six games, outscoring the Redbirds 43-18 in the process.

