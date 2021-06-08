Tuesday Night's Redbirds Game Postponed Due to Rain

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Tuesday night's scheduled game between the Memphis Redbirds and the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate, Atlanta Braves) has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Wednesday. The first game will start at 5:05 p.m., with the second game to follow after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at AutoZone Park at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

As the game was postponed prior to its start, the original ticket purchaser will receive a credit equal to the amount paid for the ticket posted to their MyTickets account. For more details and ticket information regarding tonight's postponement, please visit MemphisRedbirds.com.

Last month, the team announced that in accordance with the latest Shelby County Health Directive, AutoZone Park can return to full capacity beginning immediately. Fans will no longer be required to wear masks in outdoor areas. However, fans will be required to use a mask while accessing the indoor common areas per the City of Memphis' rules on City-owned facilities. Signage will be posted in areas where masks are required. Fans who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue to wear masks at all times inside the stadium.

All tickets will remain digital; paper tickets will not be issued. AutoZone Park will continue to enforce a clear bag policy and operate as a cashless venue.

