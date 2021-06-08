Iowa Loses Early Lead, Drops Fifth Straight

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (10-19) gave up their early lead and lost by a final score of 8-5 to the Columbus Clippers (11-19), Tuesday at Principal Park.

Robert Stock tied his season long with a four inning start tonight, allowing just one run on four hits while walking one and striking out five. Stock threw 42 of his 66 pitches for strikes and pitched out of some tough spots through his four innings of work.

The I-Cubs offense gave him some run support, spotting him three runs in the third and a run in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run homer from Trayce Thompson. Iowa's 4-1 lead wouldn't last long as relievers Jake Jewell and Brad Wieck combined to allow seven earned runs on eight hits over their three innings.

Columbus' two runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh were all the offense they would need tonight, as their bullpen did enough to hold the lead.

Iowa got one back in the seventh to cut their deficit to three and threatened in the ninth with their first two hitters reaching base, but could not climb all the way back, falling 8-5 to the Clippers in the first game of the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Ben Leeper made his Triple-A debut for Iowa tonight, tossing a scoreless ninth frame with a strikeout.

- Dee Gordon and Andrew Romine combined for four hits as the top two batters in Iowa's order, each going 2-for-4.

- Nolan Jones, Cleveland's top ranked prospect, went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two runs scored and a run batted in for Columbus.

Iowa and Columbus square off tomorrow in game two of the six-game set at Principal Park. First pitch between the two teams is set for 6:38 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

