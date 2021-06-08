IronPigs and @sumfoodie Announce Partnership

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with @sumfoodie, have announced an influencer partnership for the 2021 season. @sumfoodie supports local businesses and highlights the best food and restaurants in the Lehigh Valley.

"The IronPigs are ecstatic to officially partner with @sumfoodie as we highlight our favorite ballpark foods as well as our food partners," said IronPigs Senior Vice President Brian DeAngelis. "@sumfoodie has done a phenomenal job of highlighting Lehigh Valley food staples for the past five years and the IronPigs are happy to bring their community to Bacon, USA."

"I'm very excited for this partnership with the IronPigs," said @sumfoodie founder Sumer Moreau. "I'm looking forward to featuring the awesome food & drinks around the park and being the go-to page to find all of the latest food-related happenings at the IronPigs."

@sumfoodie will be working with the IronPigs to highlight ballpark food and drink at IronPigs games and special events throughout the season. @sumfoodie was named "Best Food Instagram of 2021" by Lehigh Valley Style Magazine.

