Woodward's Hat-Trick Lifts Oil Kings Over Winterhawks

October 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Portland, Ore. - Roan Woodward's first career hat-trick helped the Edmonton Oil Kings bounce back in a big way on Saturday night in Portland.

Less than 24 hours after falling 7-2 to Everett on Friday, the Oil Kings stormed into Portland and defeated the Winterhawks 7-1 on the back on three goals from Roan Woodward.

Woodward opened the scoring with a deflected shot from former Winterhawk Josh Mori to make it 1-0. Then Gavin Hodnett would make it 2-0 with just under five minutes to play in the first, and the Oil Kings were off to the races.

Woodward scored on a breakaway 2:41 into the second period, and then again just 15 seconds later for his hat-trick to make it 4-0. Things stayed at 4-0 until the third period.

Gracyn Sawchyn got in on the action with his first of two on the night less than a minute into the third, while Portland got one from David Hoy a few minutes later. Sawchyns second of the night made it 6-1 about halfway through the period before a Rylen Roersma powerplay goal made it 7-1 Edmonton.

Mori had three assists overall in his return to Portland, while Adam Jecho also had three assists on the evening. Alex Worthington stopped 32 of 33 for his fifth win of the season.

Edmonton is now 5-5-0-1 on the season and continue the U.S. road trip on Tuesday in Kennewick, against the Tri-City Americans.

