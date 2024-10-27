Game Day Hub: October 27 vs. Everett

October 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks take on the Everett Silvertips at 4:00 p.m. at the Glass Palace for the first Family Sunday of the season.

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks are coming off a 7-1 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings. David Hoy notched his first career WHL goal in the contest, but Edmonton's offense proved too strong.

Family Sundays

The Portland Winterhawks kick off their Family Sundays series this weekend in a thrilling Halloween-themed matchup against the Everett Silvertips, with puck drop set for 4:00 p.m. Fans are invited to enjoy a day full of family-friendly activities, starting with a spirited on-ice performance from the Rosebuds Halloween Dance Camp and a special intermission appearance by the Jr. Hawks. Adding to the fun, fans are encouraged to dress in costume for a chance to win exciting prizes in the Costume Contest, while Halloween music and concourse trick-or-treating keep the festive atmosphere alive throughout the game. Families can also explore the Kids Corner presented by Seebee Construction and visit the new Sensory Room by DSP Connections for an inclusive experience. Attendees will receive the first set of The Barber's Trading Cards, with additional sets available at upcoming Sunday games. The excitement doesn't stop at the final whistle, as fans are invited to take to the ice for a community postgame skate at the VMC (skate waiver required). Doors open at 3:00 p.m., and with a busy weekend expected at the Rose Quarter, early arrival is recommended for parking.

Sing Along Song: Monster Mash by Bobby Pickett

Scouting the Silvertips

This marks the third meeting between these two teams this season, with the Silvertips winning both previous encounters. The Winterhawks will be eager to claim their first victory against Everett, who have dominated the head-to-head matchups with their disciplined play and potent scoring depth. The Silvertips currently sit atop the Western Conference standings with a 10-2-0-0 record and hold first place in the division. Ranked 10th in the CHL Top 10, Everett has been an offensive powerhouse, riding a 4 game win streak.

Everett's depth and firepower are led by standout forwards Carter Bear and Tyler MacKenzie. Bear tops the team with 21 points (12 goals, 9 assists) in 13 games, showcasing his scoring touch and skill in high-pressure moments. MacKenzie is close behind with 19 points (10 goals, 9 assists) and has already proven his ability to net game-winning goals, including his recent clutch tally against Wenatchee. Defenseman Tarin Smith adds to the Silvertips' balanced attack with 17 points, largely coming from his impressive playmaking ability.

In net, Jesse Sanche and Alex Garrett have formed a strong tandem, with Sanche locking down a perfect relief performance against Wenatchee. Everett's special teams have also been a key to their success, posting a 22.0% power-play efficiency and an effective 75.5% penalty kill rate.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

-

-

