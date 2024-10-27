Catton's Double Not Enough as Chiefs Fall 5-2 to Americans

October 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Chiefs played host to the red-hot Americans who came into the Spokane Arena on Saturday night off the back of a 5-game winning streak. It was the first matchup between the two rivals since Spokane's 4-1 home opener victory back in late September. Newly acquired Chief, Sam Oremba, made his debut in a Spokane sweater after joining the team in a trade with Regina earlier in the week.

Spokane looked to ride the momentum from last night's overtime win but it was Tri-City who found the twine first.

A strange bounce along the boards caromed net-front and caught the Chiefs defense by surprise before Jordan Gavin put it away for his fourth of the year.

It was a scrappy but clean first period with just one goal scored and one penalty called.

The second period livened up considerably. Spokane Captain Berkly Catton put his stamp on proceedings with a breakaway short-handed goal at 5:10 in the frame.

He followed that up with a tight angle finish from a Brayden Crampton redirect off the boards at 6:25.

The 2-1 lead would not survive the period as the Americans tacked on two goals late in the frame from Zemiak and Savage.

Tri-City would add another goal in the 3rd from Jackson Smith and finish this one off with an empty net goal from Whynott with less than two minutes to play.

Spokane was 1/2 on the penalty kill and 0/3 on the power play. Nathan Preston, brother of Chiefs' forward Mathis Preston, was first star of the game in net for the Americans, saving 41/43 shots faced.

Spokane will look to get back on track on Wednesday, October 30th for the first TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway of the season against the Edmonton Oil Kings. The first 1,000 fans in the building will receive a magnet featuring a Spokane Chiefs player thanks to TicketsWest.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.