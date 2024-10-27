Team Sask, Team BC to Play for Bronze at WHL Cup

October 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







After an undefeated round robin, Moose Jaw Warriors prospect Cohen Williams and Team BC fell just short in the semifinal against Team Manitoba, 4-2, on Saturday at the 2024 WHL Cup in Red Deer, AB.

Despite outshooting Team Manitoba, 48-20, on the night, Team BC fell behind 3-0 midway through the third period and dropped a tight game in the semifinal.

Williams was held off the scoresheet in the loss.

In the other semifinal final, Team Saskatchewan built up a 4-0 lead before Team Alberta scored eight straight goals, including five in the third period, before taking the game 9-5.

Cooper Perrin, the Warriors' fifth round pick, didn't hit the scoresheet in the loss, while Cade Mitchell served as the back-up for Team Sask.

The gold medal game will now see Team Alberta take on Team Manitoba at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The bronze medal game will pit Team Saskatchewan against Team BC at 10:15 a.m.

