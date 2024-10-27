Oil Kings Re-Assign Mannix and Recall Smith

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today the following roster moves

'05 D Easytyn Mannix re-assigned to Whitecourt (AJHL)

'08 F Cage Smith recalled from Calgary IHA Prep (CSSHL U18)

Mannix played in one game this season with the Oil Kings and has played 43 games in his Oil Kings career.

Smith re-joins the club after starting the season with the Oil Kings, playing in 2 games. With Calgary IHA this season, Smith has four goals and seven assists for 11 points in eight games.

The Oil Kings next home game is November 13 when the Medicine Hat Tigers come to Rogers Place.

