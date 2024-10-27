Tigers Win Big against Pats

October 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers hosted the Regina Pats in their Tigers Fight Cancer night. It was the first meeting between the two teams this season. Both teams wore specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to help local cancer initiatives.

The Tigers offensive got the hometown fans on their feet early. Andrew Basha scored his fifth of the season only 27 seconds into the game. Basha grabbed a rebound in the slot and let a quick shot go that beat the goalie over his glove. Jonas Woo and Mathew Ward picked up the helpers on the opening goal. Ward would add to his totals a little over two minutes later. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll found Ward all alone in front with a blind backhand pass that he was able to shoot into the wide-open net for his third. Basha also added to his stats with the secondary assist. The Pats would close the gap to one midway through the period. Connor Bear put back a rebound in front of the net for his second of the season.

The Tigers added to their lead just past the midway point of the second period. Jack Kachkowski found Matt Paranych with a pass at the top of the circle that he was able to let loose a booming one-timer on. The shot found the top corner for Paranych's third of the campaign. Marcus Pacheco also picked up an assist on the insurance marker.

Gavin McKenna gave the Tigers a little breathing room early in the third period. Oasiz Wiesblatt found McKenna behind the net and fed him the puck. McKenna then came out to the side of the net and beat the goaltender with an unexpected backhand for his sixth. The Tigers kept the pressure on and were able to secure the victory with an empty net goal from Ward. Basha assisted on the goal to give both players three points on the night.

Jordan Switzer got the nod in net for the Tigers and picked up his second win of the season. He had a fantastic game allowing only one goal on 23 shots.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/5 - 0%

PK: 5/5 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Mathew Ward - Medicine Hat

Ewan Huet -Regina

Andrew Basha - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player - Jonas Woo

The Tigers are back in action Wednesday night when head to Calgary to take on the Hitmen. Game time is 6:00 PM (MT). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.