Tigers Down Chiefs, 4-1, in Game 1

The WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien kicked off with Game 1 between the Medicine Hat Tigers and Spokane Chiefs on Friday night at Co-op Place.

The two high powered offenses swept their way through the conference finals. It was the first time in WHL history that both Conference Championships ended in a sweep.

With the Championship on the line, the Tigers saw the return of two key pieces that have been out for extended absences. Andrew Basha and Cayden Lindstrom returned from injury and suited up in their first games since December 28, 2024 and April 5, 2024, respectively.

The Tigers came firing out of the gate in front of a sell out home crowd. Basha gave the Tigers an early lead with a goal just under a minute into his return. Lindstrom grabbed the puck down low in the corner and feed it to Hunter St. Martin at the right faceoff dot. He saw Basha cutting across the slot to the left side and hit him with a pass. Basha quickly wristed the puck into netting to bring the crowd to their feet.

The Tigers would add another a few minutes later to make it a two-goal game. Gavin McKenna skated the puck up and into the offensive zone. He made a couple of nice moves to keep the puck from the defenders and then found Bryce Pickford joining the rush. Pickford showcased his deadly wrister and made the Chiefs pay beating the netminder on the glove side. Jonas Woo found the score sheet with the secondary assist on Pickford's eighth of the playoffs. McKenna's assist extends his incredible point streak to 54 games.

Despite the two quick goals this game wouldn't be a shoot out. The two teams known for their offence weren't afraid to play physical playoff hockey. There was plenty of big hits and rough play throughout the game.

We'd have to wait until early in the third period to see the goal light get lit again. Berkly Catton gave the Chiefs some life with a power play marker. Catton skated the puck in and passed it off to Shea Van Olm on the left side. Catton continued to the net and Van Olm returned the favor. All alone, Catton made a nice move and slid the puck in five-hole for his ninth of the postseason. Brayden Crampton also picked up a helper on the power play goal.

Medicine Hat would respond just over a minute later though to reinstate their two-goal lead. Kadon McCann won the faceoff back to Misha Volotovskii. He tapped the puck to Ethan Neutens who put a high wrister on net. The shot fooled the goaltender and bounced over his shoulder and into the net for Neuten's second of the playoffs.

Down two with just over three minutes left in regulation the Chiefs decided to go with the extra attacker. The gamble wouldn't pay off though as Molendyk skated the puck over the red line and fired the puck into the empty net. Molendyk's fourth of the postseason secured the Tigers' victory in the opening game. McKenna picked up his second assist of the night on the goal.

Harrison Meneghin had a fantastic game in net for the Tigers. He stopped 36 of the 37 shots he faced to improve his playoff record to 11-0. Dawson Cowan got the call in net for the Chiefs. He saved 18 of the 21 shots he faced.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 37

Spokane - 22

Special Teams:

PP: 0/2 - 0%

PK: 1/4 - 25%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Andrew Basha - Medicine Hat

Harrison Meneghin - Medicine Hat

Berkly Catton - Spokane

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Ethan Neutens

The series continues Sunday night with Game 2 at Co-op Place. Game time is 7:00 PM (MST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on TSN.







