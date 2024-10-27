Wild Start Quickly in Everett Saturday But Fall 5-4, as Isogai Scores 100th Point

October 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild's Evan Friesen on game night

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Evan Morud/Everett Silvertips)

EVERETT, Wash. - After the Everett Silvertips' hot start in their matchup against the Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday at Angel of the Winds Arena, the Wild had their eyes on flipping the script and taking home a win in their return visit to Everett on Saturday. They nearly accomplished it, flying out to a two-goal lead in the opening seven minutes. However, the Silvertips flipped the script back just quickly enough to snare a 5-4 win and extend their winning streak to five straight. Everett extended its league-best record to 11-2-0-0 on the season, while Wenatchee headed home at 4-8-2-0.

Thanks to a goal from Evan Friesen, the Wild couldn't have started much faster - his snipe from the left-wing faceoff dot put Wenatchee in front just 56 seconds into the game. Their first power play started even faster - a Tarin Smith roughing call gave way to a Kenta Isogai goal from the left wing just eight seconds later, giving the Wild a 2-0 cushion 6:46 into the contest.

Isogai would set up the next Wenatchee goal, a Miles Cooper one-timer out front at the 3:17 mark of the second. The three-goal lead lasted 35 seconds following a Tyler MacKenzie tap-in on a brief scramble at the net - however, Friesen would set up Isogai for a right-wing one-timer halfway through the second period to send Wenatchee back to a three-goal lead.

Everett swung the momentum back with two quick goals near the end of the period, starting with Julien Maze's tap-in on the doorstep with 2:05 left to make it 4-2. The teams went to the dressing room with the score at 4-3, following a backhand toss to the top of the net from Tarin Smith with just 50.6 seconds showing on the clock.

Eric Jamieson leveled the score at 3:20 of the third, sneaking one in off the roof of the cage. The Silvertips completed their surge with just 2:50 left in regulation, when MacKenzie sent a shot low to score his second of the night.

Despite the loss, the night was a memorable one for Isogai, whose second-period goal was the 100 th point of his WHL career. He picked up three points in the contest, while Friesen continued his own push toward the century mark with a goal and two assists. Cooper had a goal and an assist.

The Wenatchee penalty kill had another huge night, wiping away all seven Everett power plays and erasing 29 of the 31 power plays against them over the last five games. Zach Zahara took the loss despite making 39 saves in the game.

The Wild return home next Friday to begin a season-long six-game homestand, as the Silvertips make their first visit of the year to Town Toyota Center on First Friday Art Night, presented by Riverside Payments. The opening puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets for next Friday's game and all regular-season home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

