Hawks Fall to Oil Kings, 7-1

October 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks dropped a 6-1 contest to the Edmonton Oil Kings at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

Game #13: Portland (1) vs. EDM (7)

SOG: POR (33) - EDM (29)

PP: POR (0/1) - EDM (1/2)

Saves: Schlenker (9/12) - Worthington (32/33)

Štěbeták (13/17)

SCORING:

EDM - Roan Woodword (4) from Josh Mori

EDM - Gavin Hodnett (5) from Adam Jecho and Gracyn Sawchyn

EDM - Roan Woodword (5) from Ethan MacKenzie

EDM - Roan Woodword (6) from Lukas Sawchyn

EDM - Gracyn Sawchyn (5) from Adam Jecho and Josh Mori

POR - David Hoy (1) from Braeden Jockims and Ryder Thompson

EDM - Gracyn Sawchyn (6) from Adam Jecho

EDM - Rylen Roersma (2) from Josh Mori and Lukas Sawchyn (Power Play)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Edmonton Oil Kings opened up the scoring with two goals in the first period, before adding two more early in the second for the 4-0 lead. The Oil Kings tacked on one more before David Hoy earned his first career WHL goal and got one back for the Hawks 3:21 into the third. Edmonton found the back of the net two more times for the 7-1 final.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks take on the Everett Silvertips on Sunday, October 27 at 4:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum for the first Family Sunday of the season.

