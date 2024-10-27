Hawks Fall to Oil Kings, 7-1
October 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks dropped a 6-1 contest to the Edmonton Oil Kings at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.
Game #13: Portland (1) vs. EDM (7)
SOG: POR (33) - EDM (29)
PP: POR (0/1) - EDM (1/2)
Saves: Schlenker (9/12) - Worthington (32/33)
Štěbeták (13/17)
COMPLETE BOX SCORE
SCORING:
EDM - Roan Woodword (4) from Josh Mori
EDM - Gavin Hodnett (5) from Adam Jecho and Gracyn Sawchyn
EDM - Roan Woodword (5) from Ethan MacKenzie
EDM - Roan Woodword (6) from Lukas Sawchyn
EDM - Gracyn Sawchyn (5) from Adam Jecho and Josh Mori
POR - David Hoy (1) from Braeden Jockims and Ryder Thompson
EDM - Gracyn Sawchyn (6) from Adam Jecho
EDM - Rylen Roersma (2) from Josh Mori and Lukas Sawchyn (Power Play)
GAME SUMMARY:
The Edmonton Oil Kings opened up the scoring with two goals in the first period, before adding two more early in the second for the 4-0 lead. The Oil Kings tacked on one more before David Hoy earned his first career WHL goal and got one back for the Hawks 3:21 into the third. Edmonton found the back of the net two more times for the 7-1 final.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks take on the Everett Silvertips on Sunday, October 27 at 4:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum for the first Family Sunday of the season.
