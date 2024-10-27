Pats Fall Short with 5-1 Loss in Medicine Hat

October 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats fell short on Saturday night at Co-op Place, falling to the Medicine Hat Tigers, 5-1 with an empty netter.

The Tigers came out of the gate with a 2-0 lead, as Andrew Basha opened the scoring 27 seconds in, and Matthew Ward added to the lead just before the three-minute mark. After Cole Temple fired the puck off the post, minutes later Connor Bear cleaned up his own rebound to get the Pats within one midway through the opening period.

In the second frame early on, Jaxsin Vaughan came up short on a partial breakaway, and Tye Spencer was robbed in tight on a two-on-one. The Tigers then took a 3-1 lead and wouldn't look back, adding one more early in the third.

For the Tigers, Matthew Ward (2G-1A) and Andrew Basha (1G-2A) each led the way with three-point games, while Jordan Switzer made 22 saves. Ewan Huet got his first start since October 9, making 30 saves. Kristian Lacelle also picked up an assist for the Pats for his first career WHL point.

FINAL SCORE: Tigers 5, Pats 1

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0 Tigers at 27 seconds - Andrew Basha (5), assisted by Jonas Woo & Mathew Ward // Woo's point shot was stopped by Ewan Huet but the rebound went to Basha and he fired it past the Pats netminder to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead early in the game.

2-0 Tigers at 2:52 - Mathew Ward (3), assisted by Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll & Andrew Basha // A pair of Tigers got close to the Pats net with Ward one-timing the puck past Huet to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

2-1 Pats at 10:28 - Connor Bear (2), assisted by Aleksey Chichkin & Kristian Lacelle // Bear's shot was kicked right back out to the Pats forward and he buried his own rebound to pull the Pats to within one at 2-1.

Second Period

3-1 Tigers at 12:28 - Matt Paranych (3), assisted by Jack Kachkowski & Marcus Pacheco // Kachkowski found Paranych at the top of the right circle and he one-timed it past Huet to restore the Tigers' two-goal lead.

Third Period

4-1 Tigers at 38 seconds - Gavin McKenna (6), assisted by Oasiz Wiesblatt & Jonas Woo // McKenna grabbed the puck behind the Pats net, cut to the front of the net and put a backhander past Huet upstairs to extend the lead to 4-1.

5-1 Pats at 19:11 - Mathew Ward (4), assisted by Andrew Basha (EN) // Ward sealed the win with an empty netter.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 6-7-10-23 | Medicine Hat - 12-12-11-35

PP : Regina - 0/5 | Medicine Hat - 0/5

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Ewan Huet (30 saves / 34 shots)

Medicine Hat: Jordan Switzer (22 saves / 23 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Mathew Ward - Tigers

Second: Ewan Huet - Pats

Third: Andrew Basha - Tigers

COMING UP

The Pats are back on home ice on Wednesday, October 30 for their Halloween game. Puck drop is set for 7pm against the Prince Albert Raiders.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.