T-Birds Busted by Broncos

October 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - Despite a three-point night from Matej Pekar, the Seattle Thunderbirds lost their third game in a row, a 7-4 decision at the hands of the Swift Current Broncos Saturday at the InnovationPlex. This was the final game of the T-Birds six-game road trip. They now return home November 1st to the accesso ShoWare Center to begin a five-game homestand.

For the third straight game and fourth time in their last five games, Seattle (5-9-1-0) surrendered the games first three goals, all in the first period.

"I thought our first ten minutes were great," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "We got into the flow of the game and were playing to our identity. Then they got the first goal, and it was three in the blink of an eye. Our response, our shifts over those three minutes...we just imploded for the lack of a better word."

The T-Birds got one back, thanks to a power play goal from Nathan Pilling with just 15-seconds left in the first. Pekar had the lone assist. But a goal early in the second period by the Broncos put Seattle down 4-1. "We are a young team and we are showing some immaturity at times," explained O'Dette. "The start of the second period was a prime example. We turned the puck over a couple of times at our blue line and the pucks in the back of our net."

Once again, the T-Birds struck on the power play with Pekar getting the first of his two on the night, set up by Braeden Cootes. The Thunderbirds pressed to make it a one-goal game, but Swift Current re-established their three-goal advantage with a goal in the final two minutes of the second period.

Swift Current added to their lead with a sixth goal at the 1:50 mark of the third period. Down four goals, the T-Birds pushed to get back in the game as Pekar and Sam Charko scored 53-seconds apart midway through the final period to close the gap to 6-4. Late in the contest, the T-Birds pulled the goalie for the extra attacker, but the Broncos found the back of the net to close out the scoring.

One bright spot for the Thunderbirds was their power play which finished the game 3-for-4. They are now six for their last twelve with the man advantage over their last three contests.

"The power play has done a good job," commented O'Dette. "The guys just have to match that 5-on-5. We need to improve other facets of our game, not just points on special teams."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Pekar has five points (2g, 3a) over his last two games. Breaden Cootes ended the road trip on a three-game point streak. Nathan Pilling is tied for second in the league in goals scored with 11.

The Thunderbirds finished their six-game trek through the Eastern Division with a 1-5-0-0 record.

The T-Birds once again played the game with three players out with injuries. Will Jamieson and Owen Boucher are sidelined with upper body ailments while Antonio Martorana is dealing with a lower body issue.

Seattle will play eight of their next nine games on home ice.

