Woodpeckers Blast Ballers in 13-Run Effort

July 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Eighty Deces (35-41, 6-4) returned home from Myrtle Beach on Military Appreciation Night for a rare Monday game at Segra Stadium and picked up a convincing 13-6 win over the first-half champion Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (44-32, 3-7). Shortened rest did not affect the Fayetteville lineup, which tallied 14 total hits and scored in six of eight chances at the plate.

Fayetteville quickly overcame a 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the first, putting the first three batters on base facing Jake Bockenstedt (L, 3-6). Jancel Villarroel provided the first run with an RBI double and Chase Jaworsky followed with a two-run double of his own down the right field line for the 3-2 lead.

Kannapolis tied the game in the top of the second before the Eighty Deuces countered again in the home half of the inning. They loaded the bases on a single, error and walk, allowing Alejandro Nunez to score from third on a wild pitch for the 4-3 advantage.

Once again the Cannon Ballers responded, scoring twice in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly from Mikey Kane and a solo homer to right center from George Wolkow. Wolkow's blast off Jackson Nezuh gave Kannapolis its second lead of the night at 5-4. Nezuh pitched through the fifth and recorded a new season-high with nine strikeouts.

Will Bush tied the game 5-5 on a sacrifice-fly in the bottom of the third. Kenni Gomez followed in the fourth with an RBI double that provided Fayetteville the lead for the remainder of the game. Three additional runs scored in the fifth on RBI singles from Villarroel and Nehomar Ochoa plus a fielding error. Villarroel finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBI and four runs scored.

The final big rally of the night sparked in the bottom of the seventh when Nunez grabbed a leadoff walk against Frankeli Arias. Villarroel singled home Nunez and Ochoa followed two batters later with a deep drive over the left field wall that made it 13-6. Ochoa's blast was the 18-year-old's fourth hit of the night and fourth home run in his last eight games.

Dawill Almonte led the bullpen effort with 3.0 innings of one-run relief. He set down the Kannapolis side in order in the eighth and turned the ball over to Hudson Leach who tossed a one-two-three ninth inning.

The six-game series continues in Fayetteville through the July 3rd Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday and moves to Kannapolis Thursday through Saturday. First pitch on Tuesday night at Segra Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Raimy Rodriguez and Kannapolis will counter with RHP Jake Peppers.

