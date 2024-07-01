Pitching Staff Perplexes Pelicans in Shutout Win

Myrtle Beach, SC - The trio of Engert Garcia, Adam Boucher and Gerlin Rosario combined to shut down the Myrtle Beach Pelicans bats in a 2-0 win to open the series at Pelicans Ballpark on Monday night. The shutout victory was the seventh of the season for the RiverDogs pitching staff.

The RiverDogs (5-5, 32-43) jumped out to an early lead on the road. In the top of the second, Woo Shin hammered a hanging breaking ball from Juan Bello over the left field wall for his fourth home run of the season. That blast put the Dogs on top 1-0.

It took quite some time for the RiverDogs to add to the lead, finally doing so in the seventh against reliever Jeral Vizcaino. Enderson Delgado began that rally with a double down the right field line. Shin was hit by a pitch and Noah Myers singled on the infield to load the bases with one out. In the next at-bat, Carlos Colmenarez softly rolled a ball to short that was picked up by Christian Olivo. Trying to get the runner at second, Olivo flipped the ball behind him, and Cristian Hernandez dropped it for an error. Delgado scored from third as the lead doubled.

Those runs were plenty for Garcia and the bullpen. Making his fourth start of the season the right-hander worked a season-high 6.0 innings and surrendered just two hits. He walked five batters, but used four double plays to keep the Pelicans (3-6, 32-44) at bay.

Boucher struck out five in 2.0 innings as the first man out of the bullpen. Finally, Rosario locked down his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Delgado went 3-4 to lead the RiverDogs seven-hit effort. Myers chipped in a pair of hits. Myrtle Beach finished the game with just three hits.

Game two of the series will take place on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. The RiverDogs will hand the ball to LHP Drew Dowd (1-4, 3.69). RHP Yenrri Rojas (2-2, 4.91) will take the hill opposite him for Myrtle Beach.

