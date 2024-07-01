Reyes Reinstated from 7-Day IL
July 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move includes LHP Anfernny Reyes reinstated from the 7-day IL.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players and 6 on the injured list.
In summary:
7/1: LHP Anfernny Reyes reinstated from the 7-day IL
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from July 1, 2024
- Reyes Reinstated from 7-Day IL - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes vs Augusta 7.1 - Columbia Fireflies
- Homestead Preview #8 - Augusta GreenJackets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Mudcats Stories
- Reyes Reinstated from 7-Day IL
- Dominate Bullpen Effort Leads Lynchburg Past Carolina
- Mudcats Beat Lynchburg
- Mudcats Rally Past Lynchburg
- Lynchburg Beats Mudcats