RiverDogs Prepare for Patriotic Weekend to Commence Nine-Game Homestand

July 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - For the third season in a row, the Charleston RiverDogs are playing a home game on Independence Day! There is no better way to celebrate the holiday weekend than by taking in a ballgame or three. The RiverDogs will be in Myrtle Beach July 1-3 and then return to The Joe to finish the series July 4-6. With two huge fireworks shows, Military Appreciation Night and much more, the whole weekend will be a celebration of the red, white and blue. The homestand will continue with six more games July 9-14 against the Columbia Fireflies.

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the holiday weekend when the Pelicans come to town:

Thursday, July 4, 6:35 p.m.: Independence Day Celebration with Mega Fireworks Show:

We'll take a brief step away from our normal Thursday activities to bring you a celebration of the USA! The homestand is sure to get off to an explosive start with our largest fireworks show of the season in celebration of America's birthday! It's one of the biggest games on the schedule, so you know we are pulling out all the stops. The RiverDogs will take the field in special red, white, and blue caps and the post-game fireworks show will be set to the tune of All-American classics. Pre-game festivities will include a C-17 military flyover and presentation of Fort Sumter's Garrison Flag. Thursday games are presented by Budweiser, 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, July 5, 7:05 p.m.: REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. We certainly aren't going to change that trend on this holiday weekend. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, July 6, 6:05 p.m.: Military Appreciation Night presented by Boeing/Saturday Show at The Joe: We'll close the series with the second of three gigantic tributes to military members during the 2024 season, alongside Boeing. Onmce again, before the game gets tarted, Fort Sumter's Garrison Flag will be presented. Members of the military will receive a free ticket to the game by calling the RiverDogs box office. The team will also make two more inductions into the Hall of Honor prior to the contest. Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.